H Modern Logo

I am Professional Logo and Branding Designer
-
Presenting to you h letter logo.I Tired to achieve h simple mark for
this letter logo concept. Please let me know your feedback on it.
thanks.
-
have you Any projects for me?
-
Mail:niloyrm@gmail.com
-
WhatsApp:01608684359
-
You can order here:Fiver
-
Follow blew:
-
behnce
-
instagram