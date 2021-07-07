Daily UI #001 - Sign Up and Login Screens

Trending designs to inspire you
I have designed these login and sign up screens as part of the Daily UI challenge, created in Adobe XD. The task was to design any sort of sign up page, modal or form, and I have created these screen as part of an app called 'Wave' that is a social network for surfers. Thanks for viewing, please feel free to leave any comments.