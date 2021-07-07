Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Summer Party Flyer Template

Summer Party Flyer Template summer cocktail
Summer Party Flyer Template is very modern psd flyer that will be the perfect invitation for your Club party or Summer event! All elements are in individual layers and the text is fully editable!

2 PSD files - 4"x4" with 0.25" bleed + 1080x1080 Rgb Social Media
Clearly labelled folders and layers

GET IT HERE: https://crmrkt.com/oPwGpX

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
