Hi Guys.
That's a part of Bussiness UI Kit that I designed recently. I publish the entire kit as soon as possible.
Finder Contain 30+ screen in two (light and dark) mood.
I use "Chartiz" for charts and "Zicon" as icon pack that you can download both of them from:
https://zahrasaedi.gumroad.com/
Feel free to leave comment.
Hope you like it.