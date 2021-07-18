Gonza Moreira

Logotype explorations - E+Connections

Gonza Moreira
Gonza Moreira
  • Save
Logotype explorations - E+Connections bridge connections logo breanding brand explorations logotype
Logotype explorations - E+Connections bridge connections logo breanding brand explorations logotype
Download color palette
  1. Entri.png
  2. Entri2.png

Some logotype explorations that we did for a cool projects with the team.
-
Done at ++hellohello
Follow the team: DribbbleInstagramTwitter

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Gonza Moreira
Gonza Moreira
Brand & UI Designer from Montevideo, Uruguay

More by Gonza Moreira

View profile
    • Like