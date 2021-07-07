Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tricia Boyle

Folk Art Thank You Card

Folk Art Thank You Card card design folk art hand lettering vintage typography texture illustrator illustration graphic design design
  1. Many Thanks Mockup.jpg
  2. Many Thanks.jpg

This was a really fun theme to explore. I researched different types of folk art to learn more about this style of design. This was all created in Procreate so everything is hand drawn and hand lettered for a really unique and authentic look.

