Art Deco Birthday Card

Art Deco Birthday Card procreate card design hand lettering art deco vintage typography texture illustrator illustration graphic design design
This entire project was created in Procreate, so it is completely hand drawn and hand lettered. I really embraced the art deco theme -- the lettering, the colors, the layout, the texture.

