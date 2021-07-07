Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Inna Aptsiauri

Mobile UI Design

Inna Aptsiauri
Inna Aptsiauri
Mobile UI Design branding logo uiuxdesign mobiledesign appdesign ux ui design app
Hello, my friends!

I created a design for a tech shop designed for mobile. The app should be simple and useful for anyone. The main colors were selected by the logo of PC hub.

Logodesign by Cosmicdank - https://cosmicdank.artstation.com/

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Inna Aptsiauri
Inna Aptsiauri

