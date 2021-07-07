Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Love Murder Podcast Cover Art

This Podcast Cover Art is designed by me for one of my client. It's main title was LOVE MURDER. and it's color theme was made-up of two colors, Pure red and Dard red color. The pure red color expressing the feeling of love. While, the dark red color is a human blood color which expressing the word Murder.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
