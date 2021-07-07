Love Murder Podcast Cover Art

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This Podcast Cover Art is designed by me for one of my client. It's main title was LOVE MURDER. and it's color theme was made-up of two colors, Pure red and Dard red color. The pure red color expressing the feeling of love. While, the dark red color is a human blood color which expressing the word Murder.