Music Playlist "Crappy Explanation" #88

Yo!

This playlist is special because it was made for Zajno Design Meetup, an event we organized in Ukraine in May and IT WAS A SUCCESS! The playlist is a great compilation of all our favorite hip-hop tracks tastefully assembled by Fitzsyke, front-end developer and guru of good vibes at Zajno. Enjoy!

🎶 https://crappy-explanation.web.app/playlist/88

You can find this and other "Crappy Explanation" playlists in this quirky digital records store we made - listen here!

By Fitzsyke, musician and front-end developer at Zajno.

Press "L" to show some love!

ᗈ Website

ᗈ Join our Newsletter!

ᗈ Crappy Explanation Playlists App

ᗈ TheGrid

ᗈ Spotify

ᗈ Twitter

ᗈ Medium

ᗈ Facebook

ᗈ Instagram