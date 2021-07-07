Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tomáš Hustoles

Watch Launch PR Landing Page

Tomáš Hustoles
Tomáš Hustoles
  • Save
Watch Launch PR Landing Page animation motion graphics layout leather minimalism website web ui transition photos video pr product parallax scroll one pager landing page watch ipad white
Download color palette

Each chronometer is a unique piece of hardware with its own unique story, but also many technical details, visualisations and PR materials and news.

This is a bit older one-pager concept introducing a new Watch to the closed group of journalists, in a compact way.

What do you think? ツ

Btw, such a hassle to export a good gif under 10mb to Dribbble, sorry for the on-the-edge compression. This is Figma prototype captured via MacOS Screen record feature and then compressed twice via ezgif.com .. Uff.

Tomáš Hustoles
Tomáš Hustoles

More by Tomáš Hustoles

View profile
    • Like