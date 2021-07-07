Watch Launch PR Landing Page

Each chronometer is a unique piece of hardware with its own unique story, but also many technical details, visualisations and PR materials and news.

This is a bit older one-pager concept introducing a new Watch to the closed group of journalists, in a compact way.

What do you think? ツ

Btw, such a hassle to export a good gif under 10mb to Dribbble, sorry for the on-the-edge compression. This is Figma prototype captured via MacOS Screen record feature and then compressed twice via ezgif.com .. Uff.