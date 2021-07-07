Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Paul Val Show Poster

Paul Val Show Poster show poster poster design vintage typography texture illustrator illustration graphic design design
Paul Val is an incredible blues musician and I wanted that cool, edgy vibe to come through on my poster design. I added some hand drawn elements to give it a rough around the edges look and a nice bit of texture.

