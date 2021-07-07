Trending designs to inspire you
Experimenting with some ideas for an activity tracker app as part of a series of UI-design challenges. I took inspiration from the Apple Watch interface and various sleep-tracking apps like AutoSleep.
Key Decisions:
1. I replaced Apple's standing-time ring with a sleep ring. This choice was based solely on my experience with Apple Watch, as I only pay attention to the steps and exercise rings and find it inconvenient that I need to go to another app to check my sleep. Research could indicate that most Apple Watch users find the standing-time ring useful.
2. I kept the summary page as simple as possible. The options in the footer allow the user to look at the three categories in more detail.
Difficulties:
1. I wanted to use color to indicate the quality of sleep on the second screen (perhaps a scale from red to green) but was unable to do so because the overall UI quickly became too complicated. I ended up prioritizing the use of color for differentiating between the 3 activities.
Let me know what you think :)