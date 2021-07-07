Dogwood Tales Gig Poster

Hey dribbbally’all. It seems like gig posters are back, and I am jazzed about it. Here is a recent commission for Dogwood Tales, Benjamin Shepherd, and Devil’s Coattails.

Design-wise, this is me paying homage to the weird watercolor world of Peter Max. The main type is called Herkules, and is a digitization of an groovy old typeface of the same name from 1899. It is offered freely under creative commons license by cat fonts. Shout out to them — go check out all the cool phototype digitizations they’ve done.

Hope you’re swell. Always down to talk shop! Slide in the comments or message me.

