Madison Boswell

Customer Journey Map for FoodReliefSF

Bethany wants a way to save food waste at her company and help the community at the same time. Introducing FoodReliefSF: an app designed to connect businesses with food donation centers in the community to help save the planet and the people who live on it.

Stop wasting food and join the effort to provide relief to our community!

Here is one user journey map for Bethany, explaining what tasks she needs to complete in order to successfully donate food using the app. This provides the designer with a layout of what screens are needed to create to get from start to finish.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
