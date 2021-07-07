Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free Pouch Mockup

Free Pouch Mockup
We are glad to share our new premium quality designed Free Pouch Mockup, which help you to showcase pouch packaging designs for presentation. You can place your artworks via smart-object layer.

Feel free to download :)

Specifications:
File Type: PSD
Mockup Dimensions: 5000×3750 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes

Download Free Pouch Mockup

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
