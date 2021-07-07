Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free Banner Roll-Up Mockup

Free Banner Roll-Up Mockup roll-up mockup
Showcase your advertising roll-up banner designs with our premium quality designed Free Banner Roll-Up Mockup. Get the desire presentation via smart-object layer.

Specifications:
File Type: Psd
Smart-Layer: Yes
Mock-up Size: 5000×3750 pixels

Download Free Roll-Up Mockup

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
