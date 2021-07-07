Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kiran Padmanabhan

Cristiano Ronaldo - Digital Art

Cristiano Ronaldo - Digital Art design illustration
One of many digital arts done in free time, dedicated to one of the All Time Greats in the sport, Cristiano 'The Champion' Ronaldo aka CR7.

Completely done in Sketch App.

For hq vector file, drop an email to kolourpixels@gmail.com or DM in Instagram to @kolourpixels

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
