Marketplace App You Didn’t Know You Needed 💜

Hi there!

Imagine an app with direct access to up-and-coming brands, their news, promos, and special offers.

One where you can filter by category, store, or just browse the bestsellers.

Look no further. This is the perfect one. There’s only one question left: which color works best? Head to the comments and let us know if you’re team pink, blue, or dark gray?

We are open to new projects! Contact us: sethbukonen@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
