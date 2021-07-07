Ruth Sweetman

God's Guide to God

This look was created for a sermon series breaking down who God says He is. In this particular instance, he's explaining that he is "Yahweh". For this design, I wanted to bring in this element of the story, since that is the core of the Christian/Jewish religion. The time that God is explaining this in the Bible is while the Hebrews are wandering in the desert, and because of that I found it applicable to set the scene with the background. The framing for the words reminds me of old organic architecture, but also somewhat like the a stone tablet that could have been used for the ten commandments. All these elements came together to create "God's Guide to God"

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
