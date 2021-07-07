Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Smart Coaster

Smart Coaster arduino 3d modeling 3d printing 3d print
This 3D-printed coaster contains an Arduino microcontroller and a handful of programmable LEDs that run a light sequence visualizing how long it's been since I last took a drink of water.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
