Selena | Como La Flor

I always admired Selena especially when I saw her movie when I was younger. Watching the Selena Series I am reminded of the beautiful legacy of Selena, full of love, joy, and dedication.
I used Adobe Illustrator to create this piece. I'm not the best at limbs or anatonmy but I do feel that I am improving. I definitely want to expand on my style more. Feel free to join my journey on TikTok or Instagram at DesignxNicole where I post more frequently.