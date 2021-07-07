weekly warm-up | art print page

Trending designs to inspire you
Art is a luxury good, right?
Trying to figure out the best way to sell some of my art prints so I've been researching a lot of e-commerce UX lately.
Everyone keeps saying art is about the story, though, so I wanted a way to include that in the design, without detracting from the "buy now"ness of it.
I'm going to try to make the buy now button lead to a little multi-step popup form that has different payment options and where you can enter your shipping information directly in the popup window.
Let's see if webflow can handle it.