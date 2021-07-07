Anchor design agency - Unused Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As we were trying to explore a unique visual direction for a well renowned design agency. I came across this fascinating; futuristic design direction which was unused though got quite a good amount of attention, sharing it with the community for some good reference and inspiration.
P.s: Lesson leart, its really important to dump your ideas in a artboard sometimes aka to unlearn before learning & understanding.