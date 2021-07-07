Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ankur Sarkar

Anchor design agency - Unused Concept

Ankur Sarkar

Anchor design agency - Unused Concept visual direction artdirection uidesigner uiux concept website design homepage futuristic agency website darkui clean webdesign design ui uidesign figma landingpage
  1. Anchor Website VD.png
  2. Anchor Website VD.png
  3. Anchor Website VD1.png
  4. Anchor Website VD2.png

As we were trying to explore a unique visual direction for a well renowned design agency. I came across this fascinating; futuristic design direction which was unused though got quite a good amount of attention, sharing it with the community for some good reference and inspiration.

P.s: Lesson leart, its really important to dump your ideas in a artboard sometimes aka to unlearn before learning & understanding.



Simplifying Business Challenges With Design👇
