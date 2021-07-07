Digitlab - Management agency

Trending designs to inspire you
👋 Hi everyone!
Here is my UI concept of Digitlab - a management agency that represents the most relevant talents of today and tomorrow.
I had this project on my board for a few months so I was short of time, but I completed it and here I share it with you.
Let me know what do you think? Give your opinion in the comment section down below! 😉
