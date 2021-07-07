Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zypsy

Release – Brand Identity

Zypsy
Zypsy
Hire Us
  • Save
Release – Brand Identity graphic design interaction coding code animation website web design product design development brand identity logo illustration startup branding logo design design ux design ui environmentsasaservice devops
Download color palette

Sharing is caring. With Release, developers can now share development progress with every pull requests.

Check out our recent design work with Release, Release Environments streamline the development process, with Environments as a Service.

See the full case study here

Instagram | Twitter

Zypsy
Zypsy
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Zypsy

View profile
    • Like