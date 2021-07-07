Website Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Beard + Riser Architects were in need of a bit of a website refresh. As 2021 approached, they decided they wanted something that felt more modern and fresh; something that matched their aesthetic and brand.
This project focused on creating a clean, modern layout that was intuitive for the viewer and for potential clients to know exactly who B+R are and what they stand for.
Check out the site at www.beardriser.com!