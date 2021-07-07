Set of square frames with shadows

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Set of colored square frames with shadows and rounded corners isolated on a white backgrounds is created in Adobe Illustrator.
More interesting images you can see in my portfolio on Shutterstock:
➡️ https://www.shutterstock.com/ru/image-vector/set-colored-square-frames-shadows-rounded-1921636934