Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olena Mostova

Set of square frames with shadows

Olena Mostova
Olena Mostova
  • Save
Set of square frames with shadows graphic design realistic illustration
Download color palette

Set of colored square frames with shadows and rounded corners isolated on a white backgrounds is created in Adobe Illustrator.
More interesting images you can see in my portfolio on Shutterstock:
➡️ https://www.shutterstock.com/ru/image-vector/set-colored-square-frames-shadows-rounded-1921636934

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Olena Mostova
Olena Mostova

More by Olena Mostova

View profile
    • Like