Lake Jeanette Urgent Care Branding

Lake Jeanette Urgent Care is a privately-owned urgent care center, located in North Carolina. Being privately owned is unique and allows LJUC to have a more personable "family" approach to their Urgent Care. They wanted to incorporate these ideas into their logo. We were all very happy with the outcome, check out their new website also: https://www.lakejeanetteuc.com/.