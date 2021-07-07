Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lake Jeanette Urgent Care Branding

Lake Jeanette Urgent Care Branding people human leaves medical urgent care healthcare tree doctor heart health logo design vector logo graphic design icon design branding
Lake Jeanette Urgent Care is a privately-owned urgent care center, located in North Carolina. Being privately owned is unique and allows LJUC to have a more personable "family" approach to their Urgent Care. They wanted to incorporate these ideas into their logo. We were all very happy with the outcome, check out their new website also: https://www.lakejeanetteuc.com/.

