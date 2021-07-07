Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brittany Riland

Brochure Design

Brittany Riland
Brittany Riland
  • Save
Brochure Design marketing brochure graphic design design
Download color palette

Tri-fold brochures are a staple of print marketing. Whether you’re sharing more about yourself and your company or you need to put together something for a specific event, brochures are a good way to deliver a large portion of information in a concise way.

This brochure was created for Belinda Stewart Architects and was made to help market the firm as they attended conferences and as they were on site.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Brittany Riland
Brittany Riland

More by Brittany Riland

View profile
    • Like