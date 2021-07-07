Brochure Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Tri-fold brochures are a staple of print marketing. Whether you’re sharing more about yourself and your company or you need to put together something for a specific event, brochures are a good way to deliver a large portion of information in a concise way.
This brochure was created for Belinda Stewart Architects and was made to help market the firm as they attended conferences and as they were on site.