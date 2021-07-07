johchr_

Elegant Arrows Collection

johchr_
johchr_
  • Save
Elegant Arrows Collection graphic design clean typography minimalistic signage wayfinding arrow
Download color palette

Custom made arrow with details anchored with typeface Fakt and Freight Display. 2/3

#arrows #fakt #freightdisplay #wayfinding #signage

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
johchr_
johchr_

More by johchr_

View profile
    • Like