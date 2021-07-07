Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elegant Custom Arrow

Elegant Custom Arrow graphic design signage wayfinding arrow typography minimalistic
Custom made arrow with details anchored with typeface Fakt and Freight Display. 1/3

#arrow #fakt #freightdisplay #wayfinding #signage

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
