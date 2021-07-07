Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
006 - Slice Pizza

006 - Slice Pizza color google android ios mobile app icon logo typography ux branding vector illustration ui design
Hi there!! ✌️

Inspiring UX/UI designer with a focus on UI design/development.
Here is latest design of a pizza restaurant app. Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it 🧡

Enjoy!

