Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MD Bodiuzzaman

T-Shirt Design

MD Bodiuzzaman
MD Bodiuzzaman
  • Save
T-Shirt Design racing contest retro design illustration custom logo logo-maker graphics design
Download color palette

T-shirts Template Features:

1. A modern Motorbike T-shirts design

2. CMYK

3. Editable and resizable vector files

4. Editable text and color

5. Included AI and EPS, JPEG, PNG (illustrator 10 EPS)

. Free Font used

Upwork
linkedin
Behance
|Blog
Thank You Very much!

MD Bodiuzzaman
MD Bodiuzzaman

More by MD Bodiuzzaman

View profile
    • Like