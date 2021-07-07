SKS

Daily UI - 003 Landing Page

Daily UI 003
For the third challenge I have to make a landing page.
My goal is to continue with the Daily UI's until the end of 100 challenges, let's see how far I can get. 🤞

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
