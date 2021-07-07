Join the team!

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi there! Elastic is looking for creative people who want to join our design team. You will work with our extraordinary visual design system and help us make it grow and improve.
Sketching and doodling lovers, this is your place. If you think we’re talking about you, join us! We look forward to seeing your work.
Apply here:
Visual Designer I - https://jobs.elastic.co/jobs/marketing-services/distributed-amer/visual-designer-i/3232435?lang=en_us#/
Visual Designer II - https://jobs.elastic.co/jobs/marketing-services/distributed-amer/visual-designer-ii/3172070?lang=en_us#/