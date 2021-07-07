Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers,
This is just one of the screen, that I did for the ERP Dashboard, This was developed mainly to manage the following business activities such as Accounting, Reporting, Data Analysis, Supply chain management, Sales and Marketing, Customer Relationship Management and much more, This tool was mainly developed to reduce the stress of many organizations
Hope you all like the design, and I would love to hear your feedback on this Dashboard design, Thank you……