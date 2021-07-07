Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samson Gilbert Nota
Lexpath

Madhorofiya.fm - Redesign Concept | Logo

Samson Gilbert Nota
Lexpath
Samson Gilbert Nota for Lexpath
Hire Us
  • Save
Madhorofiya.fm - Redesign Concept | Logo icon minimal vector illustration typography design logo branding
Madhorofiya.fm - Redesign Concept | Logo icon minimal vector illustration typography design logo branding
Madhorofiya.fm - Redesign Concept | Logo icon minimal vector illustration typography design logo branding
Download color palette
  1. cover.png
  2. logo.png
  3. variations.png

After a long day took sometime to redesign one of my favourite comedy channel Madhorofiya FM - A local comedy internet radio.

Where do you think they are going next with their logo? Yay or Nay let me know what you think, cheers!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Lexpath
Lexpath
A full-cycle innovative digital product design agency.
Hire Us

More by Lexpath

View profile
    • Like