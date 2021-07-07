Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Story Book Cover Design

Story Book Cover Design preschool story book children book cover kindle cover paperback book cover story book cover
Welcome to my Book Cover Design. Please give me your valuable feedback. If you like my design ideas, keep following. More designs on the way.....

THIS BOOK COVER TEMPLATE IS :
Size : 13 x 9 INCH (with 0.125 Inch bleed area & 1 INCH spine)
Color Mode : CMYK
File available: .ai, .esp, PDF, JPG, PNG.
Text bleed: -.5 INCH

WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
Get me on Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/enjoy_chisim?up_rollout=true
Email: enzoyechisim@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +88 01768283734
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/enjoy-chisim-621033194/

Thanks for visiting.
EC.

