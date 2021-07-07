Trending designs to inspire you
This video is a segment from an Introductory video for "Managing AWS IoT Devices: Fleet Indexing" course. Animation of a factory that makes smart refrigerators helps students learn about the AWS IoT Device Management fleet indexing feature. It’s a fun way to present a very technical information to keep the viewer engaged. This piece was created in Cinema4D and rendered with Redshift.
