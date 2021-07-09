Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Guillaume Beaulieu
MamboMambo

Circuit des 7 lieux - flyer

Guillaume Beaulieu
MamboMambo
Guillaume Beaulieu for MamboMambo
Circuit des 7 lieux - flyer
We were asked to brand this cultural journey of Charlevoix.
The geography of the region inspired all aspects of the brand.

Made at mambomambo.ca
Complete project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/86979495/Circuit-des-7-lieux

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
