Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akash Das 👑

FOODMAN- Food Delivery Landing Page 🍕

Akash Das 👑
Akash Das 👑
  • Save
FOODMAN- Food Delivery Landing Page 🍕 restaurent food delivery food ui food website food typography design landingpage psd template ui design uiux graphic design
Download color palette

Hey Guys!
Here I comeback with another design on Food Delivery Landing Page.
Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

Full Project Here Behance

✉️ Have a project idea? I'm available for freelance project -
aksdas2@gmail.com
Skype: aksdas2@gmail.com

Follow me on : Instagram | Facebook | Behance |

Akash Das 👑
Akash Das 👑

More by Akash Das 👑

View profile
    • Like