Circuit des 7 lieux - Flyer

We were asked to brand this cultural journey of Charlevoix.
The architecture and history of each location inspired all graphic elements, from illustrations to icons and even the colors.
Made at mambomambo.ca
Complete project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/86979495/Circuit-des-7-lieux

Making colourful stuff online and offline.
