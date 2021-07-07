Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kae Sandt

Family Habits - Productivity app

Kae Sandt
Kae Sandt
  • Save
Family Habits - Productivity app student designer hire me new ux designer neuromorphic design productivity task management productivity app ux
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers!

This is one of my personal projects.

This application is a productivity app where you track your progress over time to find out what routines work best for you.

Hope you like it! :)

Kae Sandt
Kae Sandt
UI / Visual Design/ UX Design / Research

More by Kae Sandt

View profile
    • Like