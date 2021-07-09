Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
THE VALERY | Mobile versions

Hi everyone 👋,

I am glad to present you the continuation of my new non-commercial project called The Valery. This is mobile versions of the website.

What do you think about it?
Let me know your thoughts in the comments 🖤

Want something like that? Write me on
📩 ivngbv@gmail.com

Also you can check Behance case here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122928185/THE-VALERY

THE VALERY | Project page
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
