Circuit des 7 lieux - Poster

Circuit des 7 lieux - Poster
We were asked to brand this cultural journey of Charlevoix.
The geography of the region inspired all aspects of the brand.

Made at mambomambo.ca
Complete project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/86979495/Circuit-des-7-lieux

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
