Mike McLaughlin

Twitch Match - iOS Feature Concept

Mike McLaughlin
Mike McLaughlin
Twitch Match - iOS Feature Concept match twitch mobile ios branding ui design dailyui clean simple modern
Hi all! This is my latest project for my UX/UI portfolio. I took the current Twitch.tv app on iOS and created my own matchmaking feature. Check out the full design and case study on my website below! Hope you like it!

Portfolio: www.mikemclaughlin.us
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/MichaelMcLaughlinRIT
Instagram: www.instagram.com/mike.userexperience/

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Mike McLaughlin
Mike McLaughlin

