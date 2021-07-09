Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mixhers / Landing Page Design + Dev

Mixhers / Landing Page Design + Dev web dev web design ecommerce mixhers landing page ux ui design
Created a landing page to highlight Mixhers' best-selling product; Hertime. In one weekend this landing page generated a ROAS of 400%.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
UI/UX + Web Designer ~ Marketing Magic meets Dynamic Design!

