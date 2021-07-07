Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Circuit des 7 lieux

We created this brand in 2018. We were asked to brand this cultural journey of Charlevoix.
Le circuit des 7 lieux is the best way to discover or rediscover Charlevoix's artisans and history. To identify each location, we sought inspiration from the uniqueness and history of each area. The geography is the background texture for each collateral.

Made at mambomambo.ca
Complete project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/86979495/Circuit-des-7-lieux

