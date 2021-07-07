Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Diane Pascual

20 Instagram Self-Love Quotes & Gradients for Illustrator +Canva

Diane Pascual
Diane Pascual
  • Save
20 Instagram Self-Love Quotes & Gradients for Illustrator +Canva neon retro instagram quotes instagram gradients social media
20 Instagram Self-Love Quotes & Gradients for Illustrator +Canva neon retro instagram quotes instagram gradients social media
20 Instagram Self-Love Quotes & Gradients for Illustrator +Canva neon retro instagram quotes instagram gradients social media
20 Instagram Self-Love Quotes & Gradients for Illustrator +Canva neon retro instagram quotes instagram gradients social media
20 Instagram Self-Love Quotes & Gradients for Illustrator +Canva neon retro instagram quotes instagram gradients social media
20 Instagram Self-Love Quotes & Gradients for Illustrator +Canva neon retro instagram quotes instagram gradients social media
Download color palette
  1. SELF-LOVE-gradient_The-Gypsy-Goddess_coverpsd.png
  2. IG Self-Love_IG Templates_highlightCovers.png
  3. IG-Stories_The-GyspyGoddess_Layout-Backgrounds.png
  4. 20_IG-Templates-Layout-TheGypsyGoddess.png
  5. Editable_Canva-Template_02-SLG_The-Gypsy-Goddess.png
  6. TwoSizes_The-Gypsy-Goddess_Mockup_05.png

20 Instagram Quotes and Gradient Backgrounds for Illustrator +Canva

Price
$26
Buy now
Available on thegypsygoddess.com
Good for sale
20 Instagram Quotes and Gradient Backgrounds for Illustrator +Canva

Create your own retro inspired gradient quotes for social media! Use them on branding, your business, fun promotions, or on your own personal account! Add images, change the fonts, change the color, add your clip art, icons, and any other elements!

Check this out on my shop!
https://www.thegypsygoddess.com/products/instagram-self-love-quotes-illustrator-canva-templates?variant=40258095448222

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Diane Pascual
Diane Pascual
Graphic Designer & Illustrator

More by Diane Pascual

View profile
    • Like