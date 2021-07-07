20 Instagram Self-Love Quotes & Gradients for Illustrator +Canva

Create your own retro inspired gradient quotes for social media! Use them on branding, your business, fun promotions, or on your own personal account! Add images, change the fonts, change the color, add your clip art, icons, and any other elements!

Check this out on my shop!

https://www.thegypsygoddess.com/products/instagram-self-love-quotes-illustrator-canva-templates?variant=40258095448222